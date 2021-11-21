Kirk Herbstreit Has Major Coach In Mind For USC Job

Despite its lack of success, USC is still seen as a sleeping giant. College football just feels different when the Trojans are winning.

USC should draw plenty of big name interest, but ESPN‘s Kirk Herbstreit has one particular coaching candidate on his mind.

“I’d hire Brian Kelly, no questions asked,” Herbstreit said on College Gameday. “You laugh [wait for] when it happens. I’d hire Brian Kelly.”

Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard believe USC should go after Brian Kelly to be the next USC head coach. pic.twitter.com/ePqMUQ96iX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 20, 2021

Herbstreit’s partner Desmond Howard agreed with the former Ohio State quarterback.

Since taking over in South Bend, Kelly has seen incredible success. On Saturday, Notre Dame secured its fifth consecutive 10-win season, a school record.

While the Irish have a storied history, the school has its disadvantages coaching-wise. Notre Dame is a geographically isolated, cold weather school, with a religious component and high-standards as for as admissions.

Fun fact: Brian Kelly is the first Notre Dame coach to ever win 10-plus games in five straight seasons. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 21, 2021

It’s quite remarkable what Brian Kelly has been able to accomplish with the private university. But then again, everywhere Kelly goes, he wins.

USC is hoping that remains the case, should the Trojans pursue him.

It’s been a long time since the Pete Carroll era when USC was a perennial national championship contender. The mid-2000’s Trojans are among the best teams to ever touch a college football field.

Who knows if Brian Kelly is willing to leave Notre Dame, but it shouldn’t stop USC from making some calls.