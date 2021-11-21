The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Major Coach In Mind For USC Job

A closeup of Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 24, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Despite its lack of success, USC is still seen as a sleeping giant. College football just feels different when the Trojans are winning.

USC should draw plenty of big name interest, but ESPN‘s Kirk Herbstreit has one particular coaching candidate on his mind.

“I’d hire Brian Kelly, no questions asked,” Herbstreit said on College Gameday. “You laugh [wait for] when it happens. I’d hire Brian Kelly.”

 

Herbstreit’s partner Desmond Howard agreed with the former Ohio State quarterback.

Since taking over in South Bend, Kelly has seen incredible success. On Saturday, Notre Dame secured its fifth consecutive 10-win season, a school record.

While the Irish have a storied history, the school has its disadvantages coaching-wise. Notre Dame is a geographically isolated, cold weather school, with a religious component and high-standards as for as admissions.

It’s quite remarkable what Brian Kelly has been able to accomplish with the private university. But then again, everywhere Kelly goes, he wins.

USC is hoping that remains the case, should the Trojans pursue him.

It’s been a long time since the Pete Carroll era when USC was a perennial national championship contender. The mid-2000’s Trojans are among the best teams to ever touch a college football field.

Who knows if Brian Kelly is willing to leave Notre Dame, but it shouldn’t stop USC from making some calls.

