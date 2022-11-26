Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines.

Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim Harbaugh, the coaching staff and the players for being so well-prepared for the game and wished them luck in the Big Ten title game.

"Congratulations to [Michigan football] on a great win today. Jim Harbaugh, his staff, and obviously his players were locked in and on a mission to win today in Columbus-and they did it. On to Indy and more than likely a [ College Football Playoff] appearance again-Impressive! Congrats!" he tweeted.

Michigan played Ohio State close in the first half but broke the doors off in the second half, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to win 45-23. With the win, the Wolverines not only beat the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time in over 20 years, they qualified for the Big Ten Championship Game.

A Michigan win in the Big Ten Championship Game (opponent to be determined as of writing) would stamp their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Though the weight of their win over Ohio State alone could be enough to guarantee their spot even if they lose.

It would probably take TCU, USC and LSU winning out to keep Michigan out of the College Football Playoff at this point.

Will this go down as the best Michigan season since their 1997 title-winning season?