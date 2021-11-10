Kirk Herbstreit Has Telling Comment About Florida Football Program

It’s been a struggle this season for traditional SEC powers Florida and LSU.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” and shared his thoughts on the similarities between the two programs.

“Would you say that LSU every week out has played with a tremendous amount of pride?” the “College Gameday” co-host asks.

“When I think of LSU… I think of LSU players that proud of the Purple & Gold, that are proud of Tiger Stadium, and that state. I just haven’t sensed that the last two years.”

.@KirkHerbstreit sees similarities between the Florida and LSU programs. pic.twitter.com/xBZ1yYaOS3 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 10, 2021

Herbstreit’s thoughts on the Tigers had him drawing parallels with the SEC rival Gators.

“I kind of feel some of the same characteristics with Florida over the last few weeks,” he explained. “There’s just too many good players that have come through that program.”

He continued, “I don’t care about the NFL. I really don’t. All I care about is guys who want to play for Florida… I think if I were Florida I would re-evaluate and find people that want to play football and that want to be engaged in a competitive spirit.”

“I just can’t really say that about them right now.”

Both the Gators and Tigers sit at 4-5 with a few games to go. It’s a far cry from LSU’s magical national championship winning season, or the years of Tim Tebow.