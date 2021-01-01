Why Kirk Herbstreit Is Working From Home On New Year’s Day

The biggest day of the 2020 college football season has arrived.

It’s New Year’s Day – and College Football Playoff day – in the college football world. There aren’t as many January 1 bowl games as usual this year, but we still get a couple of big ones, along with the two College Football Playoff semifinal games.

Kirk Herbstreit is spending the biggest day of the season at home, though.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He’s still managing to work, but he’s doing it from home. The college football expert will be appearing virtually on College GameDay and for tonight’s game between Clemson and Ohio State.

“Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid. Thankfully I feel good & my family is okay, but going through protocols will keep me home,” the ESPN college football analyst announced.

Herbstreit is still extremely excited for the day.

“Excited for tomorrow! @CollegeGameDay is LIVE from the @SugarBowlNola to preview ALL the Jan 1 games including the CFP games w/@NDFootball @AlabamaFTBL @ClemsonFB & @OhioStateFB LIVE 9am-12pm ET. Here’s to a GREAT 2021. Happy New Year and Be Safe!” he tweeted on Thursday night.

ESPN’s College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games will be played this evening, with Alabama vs. Notre Dame at 5 p.m. E.T. and Clemson vs. Ohio State at 8 p.m. E.T.

Both games will be on ESPN.