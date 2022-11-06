Kirk Herbstreit Is Not Happy With College Football Fans On Sunday

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in sports media, but even Herbie couldn't help himself from pushing back on a fan who questioned his take on TCU.

"How much football do you watch on a given Saturday??" the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted. "Not the B1G but every conference every week. I don’t just go by teams records I watch them EVERY week since Week 1. I don’t rank teams just by records. You do YOU I’ll do ME."

There's been a lot of outrage over undefeated TCU being ranked behind teams with one-loss in stronger conferences. But Herbstreit isn't subscribing to that.

Following the events of Week 10, Kirk had Georgia at No. 1, followed by: Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon in the top-4. With TCU and Tennessee on the outside looking in.

When accused of "brand bias," Herbie shot back:

"Not sure what that even means?? You do YOUR top 4 and I’ll do MY top 4. That’s how it works. Called subjective analysis. What makes everyone hate each other for the next 4 weeks. Gonna be AWESOME!"