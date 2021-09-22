Kirk Herbstreit “Likes” What He Saw From 1 CFB Team This Weekend

The Auburn Tigers are fresh off a loss to No. 10 Penn State, but ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes the performance put on in that defeat could bode well for the future of the SEC squad.

In the final game of the 2021 regular season, the Tigers will face off against their arch rivals in the coveted Iron Bowl. And while it’s hard to bet against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, Herbstreit feels Auburn could give the defending national champions a run for their money.

“I’m not saying ‘look out Alabama in the Iron Bowl,’ but I liked what I saw from Auburn in that tough environment at Penn State,” Herbstreit said, per his colleague Paul Finebaum.

"I'm not saying 'look out Alabama in the Iron Bowl,' but I liked what I saw from Auburn in that tough environment at Penn State." –@KirkHerbstreit saw positive signs despite Auburn's loss last weekend — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 21, 2021

On Saturday’s college football game of the week, Auburn traveled to Happy Valley to take on the Nittany Lions in their annual “White Out” game: one of the most hostile environments in American sports. Despite entering the game as an underdog away team, Auburn put up a solid fight in the 28-20 battle.

The Tigers’ run game continued to impress with 182 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, bringing the team’s season rushing total to 680 yards. Bryan Harsin’s rushing offense ranks second amongst Power Five teams (only behind Florida: 763) and first in rushing touchdowns (8).

Auburn and Alabama will face of in the 86th Iron Bowl on Nov. 27.