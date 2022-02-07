Kirk Herbstreit Loves What He’s Seeing From Miami Football

Kirk Herbstreit has been one of Miami’s biggest critics in recent years. Calling out The U’s brass for the program’s downward trajectory since its glory days in the early 90’s and 2000’s.

But now, Herbstreit says the Miami Hurricanes are serious about winning. During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Herbstreit explained that Miami’s recent hires show a commitment to getting things back on track.

“By the way, the bigger story is what’s going on with Miami,” Herbstreit said Monday. “Miami now, they have opened up the [checkbook], which is very unusual for them.”

“They went out and hired Clemson’s athletic director. They went out and got Mario Cristobal from Oregon — he was a former alum, played there back in the glory days and the early ’90s and he’s killing it in recruiting.”

“Now they’ve gone out, they got Kevin Steele, who’s a really, really good defensive coordinator. He was most recently at Auburn, when Auburn was playing great. And then they just ended up getting the new offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, from Michigan,” Herbstreit explained.

Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach this past season. He helped @UMichFootball to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.https://t.co/ezsSSIYN6l — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) February 7, 2022

“So in order to be able to do that, they’re paying, which they’ve never done in the past. So the ‘Canes trying to make some noise. I hope it works out for ’em. I like when Miami’s good. It’s good for the sport.”

College football just feels different when The U is rolling. Miami has clearly made the financial investments, now it’s time to make good on them.