Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football."

The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program.

During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about getting to know Michaels before this coming season gets underway.

"I've hung out with him now like two or three times," Herbstreit said. "I've had a chance just to get to know him. I'm big on that... When you do that, it really allows you to have natural chemistry."

These comments echo some that Herbstreit made during the NFL's schedule release show on Thursday night.

“Just beyond fired up to have an opportunity to come into the NFL and to be able to work with Al Michaels, who as you mentioned, the GOAT, just somebody I really admire for decades,” Herbstreit said. “So it’s going to be an honor for me to be in the booth with him and to have a chance to move up and call some NFL games.”

Herbstreit has long been a lead college football analyst for ESPN and it's iconic Saturday show, "College GameDay." Michaels just finished up his longtime contract as the lead play-by-play man for NBC.

It'll certainly be interesting to see what kind of chemistry these guys can develop before their first Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.