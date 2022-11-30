Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Thoughts On Ohio State's Playoff Chances Clear

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed tonight after a wild weekend of action.

Ohio State and Tennessee both lost this weekend, which caused a shakeup in the top-five. Georgia took the top spot, while Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top five.

Despite a loss this weekend, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit thinks there's still a path to the playoff for the Buckeyes. He thinks USC has to lose this weekend to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

Here's what he said, via Saturday Down South:

"Pretty simple, pretty clean this year. USC wins, they’re in, we’ve got our 4. If they lose, which Ohio State fans are hoping for, Joey, it would open up the possibility of Ohio State. Even though it’s hard to imagine after the way Ohio State played last weekend especially in that second half that they’d still be in position, but there’s really nobody else that could go by them right now this particular year. So even though they’re frustrated and disappointed with the way they played, they still I guess mathematically have a shot if SC goes down Friday night against Utah.”

If USC loses, Ohio State will likely make the playoff. However, if TCU loses and USC wins, it's anyone's guess whether or not the committee will keep the Horned Frogs in or put the Buckeyes at No. 4.