Kirk Herbstreit Makes Interesting Prediction For Future Of College Football

The college football landscape is changing. And before long, Kirk Herbstreit sees players getting a bigger share of the pie.

Talking NIL and the future of the sport, the "College GameDay" analyst appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" to give his predictions.

"I think all of us have reached a point where we agree that players, obviously, should be freed up to do whatever they can with NIL. But, I think there's another step to this," Herbstreit explained.

"I think eventually the players will have a union or somebody representing them and they'll say, 'Give us a share of the television money,'" Herby concluded.

The former Ohio State QB went on to say that it's taken some time for him to digest the whole NIL situation in college football.

As has been the case for many who follow the sport.

At the end of the day, NIL rights are a net positive for college football. But, it's still in its infancy stages and will surely evolve over time into a more sustainable model.