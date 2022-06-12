Kirk Herbstreit Makes Opinion On Women's College World Series Very Clear

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit is no stranger to college sports and earlier this week the ESPN/Amazon analyst shared his thoughts on the Women's College World Series.

Taking to Twitter Thursday, Herby said he's been loving the action from he's seen from the ladies on the softball diamond.

"Just sayin this as a fan of all sports & competition. Really enjoying the Women’s College World Series," the "College GameDay" co-host tweeted. "Love the speed of their game. Really good athletes ballin. Last night epic battle w/ Oklahoma St/Texas! Horns down 5-0 came back to win 6-5 advanced to Championship series!"

The Women's College World Series packed a ton of excitement as the powerhouse Oklahoma Sooners captured their second title in as many years.

OU smashed pitches and records on their way to a 59-3 mark led by the outstanding Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings.

The Sooners weren't the only storyline though. With Texas and UCLA also being among the most compelling teams in the tournament.