Kirk Herbstreit Makes Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit's alma mater Ohio State may have one less loss than Alabama, but the "College GameDay" analyst doesn't believe they should rank ahead of the Crimson Tide coming out of rivalry week.

“[Alabama's] two losses were on the last plays of the game in two of the toughest atmospheres we saw all year — at Tennessee, at LSU,” Herbstreit explained at the conclusion of USC-Notre Dame.

“Those are the two losses and I think the way they finished the year, obviously a lot better than Ohio State.”

It's been a while since Nick Saban had to campaign for his team to make the College Football Playoff. But that's exactly what he did following the Tide's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday.

To win 10 games, to go through a rough patch when Bryce [Young] was hurt, now he’s healthy again, which makes us a different kind of team, I think. It’s great to win in the Iron Bowl for our players. It’s great that they won 10 games. ... To win the Iron Bowl is a significant accomplishment for our team and for our fans, which we certainly appreciate. And for this team to win 10 games. ... I’m really proud of our players...

With the Buckeyes losing ugly in Columbus on Saturday, it could be tough for OSU to find its way back into the final four.