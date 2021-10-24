College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Honest Admission

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit hasn’t shied away from criticizing Miami’s football program over the years.

“Go all the way back to 2006…It was the last year that Larry Coker was the coach there. That’s 15 years. Miami has averaged 7-5 since 2006. They’ve had five head coaches. Just think about with the Orange Bowl gone, the student body has to drive 45 minutes to go to their games,” Herbstreit said earlier this season.

“You have an athletic department that clearly is not really showing that this is something that they are willing to try to make changes…There was an article from Barry Jackson this week that said the president basically told Blake James, the AD, ‘Hey, Sports? You’re on your own. That’s your thing.”

The longtime ESPN analyst had some praise for Miami this weekend, though. The Hurricanes improved to 3-4 on the season following Saturday’s win against NC State.

Herbstreit took to Twitter with an honest admission.

“A lot of noise and distractions-could have lost their way-if anything playing HARDER for their coaches and for each other. GREAT to see!” he tweeted.

A lot goes on every Saturday but wanted to recognize the effort-attitude-& fight that @CanesFootball has played with since their loss to UVA.

Miami fans appreciated the admission.

“We were a few players and made tackles from being 3-0 in the Coastal. How bout pushing for TVD for ACC player of the week? He came through and was challenged by @davidpollack47 and did it against the best D in the ACC,” one fan wrote.

Others, though, are still highly disappointed by this season.

“We had 19 returning starters from last year…yet, the NC State win is the first Power 5 win of the season And it took a last second field goal from a freshman kicker to beat App State, a G5 team We have drastically underachieved,” another fan wrote.

Herbstreit says it’s clear that this team is fighting hard, which is all you can ask for right now.

You must have missed the Miami/UNC gm last yr.

The future of Miami’s football program is still cloudy at best, but right now, Hurricanes fans can be proud of the effort.