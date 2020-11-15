Kirk Herbstreit Has A Brutally Honest Message For Michigan

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit didn’t hold much back when talking about the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night.

Michigan was blown out by Wisconsin, 49-11, at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday evening. The Wolverines lost their third straight game, dropping to 1-3 on the year.

During the broadcast, Herbstreit had a brutally honest message for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

“That’s the thing that’s most irritating (thing),” Herbstreit said of Michigan’s embarrassing performance. “It’s one thing to have a team that’s executing well in Wisconsin and playing with good energy. Where in the heck is the backbone and fight from Michigan?”

We certainly couldn’t see it on Saturday night.

Harbaugh, meanwhile, shouldered most of the blame.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” he told reporters.

Jim Harbaugh: "We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 15, 2020

Harbaugh and Michigan have a couple of winnable games coming up, at least. The Wolverines are set to play Rutgers next week and winless Penn State the following weekend.

It’s starting to feel like Michigan will be searching for a new head coach in 2021, though.

There are two “obvious” candidates for the job.