Kirk Herbstreit Names 'Best' NFL Playoff Game This Weekend

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is roughly 24 hours away. The action will kick off with the Chiefs and Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kirk Herbstreit discussed this weekend's slate of games.

Herbstreit believes Sunday's game between the Bengals and Bills will be the best matchup the second round of the playoffs has to offer.

"This is the game of the weekend, boys," Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit was then asked to share his prediction for this game. He responded, "I just can't go against Joe Burrow."

The Bengals need Burrow at their best if they're going to knock off the Bills this Sunday. After all, the offensive line will be missing La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.

As for the Bills, they'll need to avoid making silly mistakes. Last weekend, Josh Allen had two interceptions against the Dolphins.

The Bengals-Bills game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for CBS.