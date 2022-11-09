Kirk Herbstreit Names "Biggest Thing" That Impacts College Football Playoff Rankings Late In Season

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to college football analyst Kirk Herstreit, "style points" are going to play a significant role in the final choices for this year's College Football Playoff.

That being said, Herbstreit believes one factor will trump all when it comes to selecting the final four teams. He feels whatever teams strike the most fear in the hearts of their opponents will ultimately get the nod to compete in this year's playoff.

"To me at the end of the day the biggest thing that I’ve seen giving teams a push across the finish line, especially when there’s that cluster, it’s who do you not want to be on the field with,” Herbstreit said during Tuesday's CFP rankings release show. “Who do you not want to play, I think based on momentum of the last 3, 4, 5 weeks of the season.”

As it stands right now, the four unbeaten teams in the nation hold the top four spots: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Tennessee, Oregon and LSU are the next teams looking in.

Oregon lost its opening game of the season in a 49-3 blowout loss to Georgia. Since then, the Ducks have claimed victory in eight straight games. By his logic, Herbstreit feels Oregon's current outlook should outweigh that brutal Week 1 loss.

Which teams do you think will be the most feared by the end of the season?