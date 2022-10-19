Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season.
As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list.
"Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who they have played — I put Ohio State up at No. 1 because the way C.J. Stroud and those receivers have played and executed, not to mention their balanced attack with that run game," Herbstreit explained.
Adding, "That's without Jaxon Smith-Njigba. So they've been incredible. I think Jim Knowles' defense seems to be getting better and better. But again, we're not going to know how good they are until down the road."
"And I don't even know if at Penn State anymore — it looks like — it's on the road, but who knows if that's one that can give us a good idea. Might be Michigan at the end," Herbstreit concluded.