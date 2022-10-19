Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season.

As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list.

"Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who they have played — I put Ohio State up at No. 1 because the way C.J. Stroud and those receivers have played and executed, not to mention their balanced attack with that run game," Herbstreit explained.

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hands the ball off during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Adding, "That's without Jaxon Smith-Njigba. So they've been incredible. I think Jim Knowles' defense seems to be getting better and better. But again, we're not going to know how good they are until down the road."

"And I don't even know if at Penn State anymore — it looks like — it's on the road, but who knows if that's one that can give us a good idea. Might be Michigan at the end," Herbstreit concluded.