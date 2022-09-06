Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Coaches From Week 1
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top-six performing coaches from Week 1 of the college football season.
Each of these coaches helped notch impressive season-opening wins for their respective programs.
- Billy Napier — Florida head coach
- Kirby Smart — Georgia head coach
- Jim Knowles — Ohio State defensive coordinator
- Mike Elko — Duke head coach
- Kalen DeBoer — Washington head coach
- Ricky Rahne — Old Dominion head coach
First-year Florida head coach Billy Napier opened up the 2022 season with a massive top-10 upset, taking down the No. 7 Utah Utes with a 29-26 final score on Saturday.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs picked up right where they left off, starting their National Championship-defending season with a 49-3 blowout over the No. 11-ranked Oregon Ducks.
First-year Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles silenced some previous doubters of the Buckeyes' defensive unit, holding the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to just 10 points in a highly-anticipated, top-five matchup.
In his first year as a college football head coach, Mike Elko — the successor of longtime Duke leader David Cutcliffe — led the Blue Devils to a dominant 30-0 shutout over Temple.
Former Frenso State head coach Kalen DeBoer notched an impressive debut of his own, leading the Washington Huskies to a 45-20 victory over Kent State.
Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne led his team to one of the biggest upsets of the season so far — conducting a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech.