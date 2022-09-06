Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Coaches From Week 1

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top-six performing coaches from Week 1 of the college football season.

Each of these coaches helped notch impressive season-opening wins for their respective programs.

Billy Napier — Florida head coach Kirby Smart — Georgia head coach Jim Knowles — Ohio State defensive coordinator Mike Elko — Duke head coach Kalen DeBoer — Washington head coach Ricky Rahne — Old Dominion head coach

First-year Florida head coach Billy Napier opened up the 2022 season with a massive top-10 upset, taking down the No. 7 Utah Utes with a 29-26 final score on Saturday.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs picked up right where they left off, starting their National Championship-defending season with a 49-3 blowout over the No. 11-ranked Oregon Ducks.

First-year Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles silenced some previous doubters of the Buckeyes' defensive unit, holding the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to just 10 points in a highly-anticipated, top-five matchup.

In his first year as a college football head coach, Mike Elko — the successor of longtime Duke leader David Cutcliffe — led the Blue Devils to a dominant 30-0 shutout over Temple.

Former Frenso State head coach Kalen DeBoer notched an impressive debut of his own, leading the Washington Huskies to a 45-20 victory over Kent State.

Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne led his team to one of the biggest upsets of the season so far — conducting a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech.