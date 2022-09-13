Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 7 Teams From Week 2
After a college football weekend full of ridiculous upsets, Kirk Herbstreit's top-performing teams list of Week 2 features some unexpected names.
Here's Herbstreit's top-seven performers from this past weekend.
- Kentucky
- App State
- Marshall
- Washington State
- Iowa State
- Georgia Southern
- Kansas
The now-No. 9 Kentucky football program propelled itself into the top-10 with a massive 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in The Swamp.
App State notched the upset of the season so far, taking down the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies 17-14 in College Station.
The Marshall Thundering Herd also notched an incredible upset, beating No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 in South Bend — moving the Fighting Irish's record to 0-2.
Washington State claimed its second win of the season with a huge upset win over No. 19 Wisconsin in Madison.
Iowa State took down its in-state rival Iowa with a low-scoring 10-7 upset at Kinnick Stadium.
Georgia Southern beat Nebraska 45-42 in Lincoln, handing the Cornhuskers their second loss of the season and ending the Scott Frost coaching era.
Bouncing back after several horrendous seasons in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks are now 2-0 to start the season — taking down West Virginia with a 55-42 overtime win in Morgantown on Saturday.