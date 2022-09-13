Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 7 Teams From Week 2

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a college football weekend full of ridiculous upsets, Kirk Herbstreit's top-performing teams list of Week 2 features some unexpected names.

Here's Herbstreit's top-seven performers from this past weekend.

Kentucky App State Marshall Washington State Iowa State Georgia Southern Kansas

The now-No. 9 Kentucky football program propelled itself into the top-10 with a massive 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in The Swamp.

App State notched the upset of the season so far, taking down the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies 17-14 in College Station.

The Marshall Thundering Herd also notched an incredible upset, beating No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 in South Bend — moving the Fighting Irish's record to 0-2.

Washington State claimed its second win of the season with a huge upset win over No. 19 Wisconsin in Madison.

Iowa State took down its in-state rival Iowa with a low-scoring 10-7 upset at Kinnick Stadium.

Georgia Southern beat Nebraska 45-42 in Lincoln, handing the Cornhuskers their second loss of the season and ending the Scott Frost coaching era.

Bouncing back after several horrendous seasons in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks are now 2-0 to start the season — taking down West Virginia with a 55-42 overtime win in Morgantown on Saturday.