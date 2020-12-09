The College Football Playoff selection committee came out with its third round of rankings on Tuesday night. The top four teams remained in place, but ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit floated an interesting scenario where this could all change in the coming weeks.

Herbstreit devised a hypothetical that would boot No. 4 Ohio State from the final playoff spot. He explained the scenario during the selection show.

“If Florida beats Alabama and Clemson beats Notre Dame, Ohio State will be left out.”

Kirk Herbstreit cuts through the noise on the College Football Playoff rankings show: "If Florida beats Alabama and Clemson beats Notre Dame, Ohio State will be left out." — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 9, 2020

This statement directly contradicts a statement the college football analyst made Monday night on the “CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Neghandi. Just last night, Herbstreit said Alabama would fall all the way from the No. 1 spot out of the top four under the same circumstances.

“I think it would be a debate between Alabama and Ohio State, personally, and I think you would have one as a Big Ten champion — under this scenario we’re talking about — and then you’d have Alabama who we all agree is the best team in the country, lost in their SEC Championship Game,” Kirk Herbstreit explained, via 247Sports. “And then it would be, ‘Has Ohio State played enough games, as a Big Ten champion, versus Alabama (who) the committee feels is the best team in the country, even though they lost their last game?’ I think Ohio State gets the nod under the rules of what they’ve set. They would get the nod over Alabama.”

But, his statements on Monday night were before the cancelation of Ohio State’s rivalry matchup with Michigan this weekend. The Wolverines were forced to cancel the game due to a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in their program this week. Ohio State was expected to win the game in deciding fashion and go on to claim the Big Ten championship.

The Tuesday cancelation threw a wrench in that whole plan.

Under Big Ten rules, teams are required to play at least six games to be eligible for the conference championship. At 5-0, the Buckeyes sit just one game outside of that required mark.

If the Big Ten doesn’t make an exception to the rule, unbeaten Ohio State will be held out of a championship game it would likely win.

Nobody expected this 2020 pandemic season to be easy, but the CFP selection just got a whole lot more difficult.