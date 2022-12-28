Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Way Ohio State Beats Georgia

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In just a few days the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown.

Georgia enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite - and the favorite to win the national title. ESPN analyst and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit was asked how his alma mater can get the upset win.

"Herbie, finish this sentence for me please. Ohio State beats Georgia if…" a reporter started.

Here's was Herbie's response, via Saturday Tradition:

If they can defend the tight ends. Believe it or not, it’d be easy to say CJ Stroud throws for 400 yards. But I think it’s how do they physically match up? This is a defense that’s wounded after their game against Michigan. Now they got to go up against Stetson and this offensive line, these backs, these tight ends. And I think the tight ends are the key to the Georgia attack. Not only off play action, but they do such a good job of moving them around. Todd Monken is one of the more underrated offensive coordinators. In his scheme, while in this spread era, he could line up, if he wanted, in 10 personnel, all these receivers. But he does this 12-personnel look with his 2 tight ends. And sometimes Bowers is a receiver, sometimes he’s a tight end, just a difficult matchup for anybody. And I want to see how Ohio State matches up. If they can slow down the tight end play of Washington and Bowers, I think Ohio State could have a chance to win the game.

Brock Bowers already took home SEC Freshman of the Year honors and won the award for the nation's best tight end. He's a matchup nightmare for anyone.

Ohio State and Georgia kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN on New Year's Eve.