Kirk Herbstreit Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're halfway through the 2022 college football season and the contenders have pretty clearly distinguished themselves from the pretenders. For ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, one team stands out as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Appearing on SportsCenter, Herbstreit said that he's down to Tennessee and Ohio State as the top contenders for the No. 1 spot. Ultimately, he picked Ohio State due to their playmakers and star QB CJ Stroud.

“It’s a toss-up for me between Tennessee and Ohio State,” Herbstreit said. “On one hand, Tennessee’s been so explosive, with Hendon Hooker, they’ve been dynamic, I think they’ve kind of come out of nowhere based on what they’ve been able to do this year. Then Ohio State with high expectations, CJ Stroud, that offensive firepower, that defense with Jim Knowles seems to be getting better every single week. I think they could potentially be the most complete team, and when you throw in Stroud, and all those playmakers around him, I give Ohio State a slight edge now over Tennessee and Georgia, who obviously play next week, Nov. 5 and it won’t be subjective any longer about those 2 teams.”

The Buckeyes currently sit just behind the Georgia Bulldogs in the national polls. But a win over No. 13 Penn State on Sunday could potentially see them jump into the top spot next week.

It's been three decades since Ohio State played either Georgia or Tennessee on the football field. Right now all three teams are enjoying some of the most prolific football in school history.

It's almost sad to know that only one of these incredible football teams can win the national title. But there's a better than zero-percent chance that all three of them are in the national title conversation when the College Football Playoff selection committee finally makes its decision.

