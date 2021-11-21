Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top Candidate For Virginia Tech

USC wasn’t the only coaching opening Kirk Herbstreit and crew weighed in on. On Saturday, Herby and his “College Gameday” colleagues also talked what should be next for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies parted ways with head coach Justin Fuente earlier in the week. And Herbstreit has an idea of who the school should target next.

Desmond Howard on College GameDay: "You where I like Luke Fickell? Virginia Tech." Kirk Herbstreit said Billy Napier, Rece Davis brought up Jamey Chadwell, David Pollack mentioned Hugh Freeze. #Hokies — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) November 20, 2021

“I think Napier at Virginia Tech,” the ESPN analyst said.

Billy Napier is currently the coach at Louisiana. In his four seasons with Ragin’ Cajun’s, the 42-year-old coach holds a 37-12 record. Napier is also a former Clemson assistant.

Napier served in the ACC with the Tigers from 2006-2010.

VA Tech dropped to 5-6 after losing to Miami on Saturday. The Hokies will need to beat rival Virginia in hostile territory in order to stay bowl game eligible.

Can you transfer what made Virginia Tech special under Frank Beamer to college football's current era? Justin Fuente (and even Beamer himself) couldn't. The way Tech's next coach answers that will define a once-great program. And here's who it should be. https://t.co/h0ORxyjHg8 — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) November 16, 2021

Virginia Tech fans have to be longing for the days of legendary coach Frank Beamer.

In the heart of the Beamer era, the Hokies were regularly in the mix for national championships and won more than 10 games in 11 times in a 13 year stretch. Beamer retired from coaching Virginia Tech in 2015.

Beamer’s son, Shane, is also rumored to be in the mix for the Hokies coaching vacancy. The current coach at South Carolina is on record saying coaching Virginia Tech is his “dream job.”

Shane Beamer played for the Hokies and was an assistant with the program in the final years of his father’s tenure from 2011-2015.