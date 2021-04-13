Sports Media World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s New Show

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is getting a new show on the network.

Herbstreit, who joined ESPN in 1996, has long been a focal point of the network’s college football coverage. Now, he will be getting heavily involved in the NFL Draft process.

A new show, “QB21,” will premiere on ESPN on April 17-20. The show will feature Herbstreit going in depth with several of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class. ESPN had a similar show, “Gruden’s QB Camp,” but that stopped once the head coach went back to the National Football League.

Here are the details, from ESPN:

Leading into the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN’s lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will headline a new ESPN series featuring candid conversations between the five-time Emmy Award-winner and six of the highest-rated quarterbacks in this year’s class. QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit, premiering on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, will delve into the journeys of Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Mac Jones (Alabama), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Zach Wilson (BYU), as Herbstreit, who covered the players extensively during their college careers, prompts each of the quarterbacks to open up about their lives, both on-and-off the field, and mindset leading into the 2021 NFL Draft (April 29 – May 1), a pinnacle event in their playing careers.

Herbstreit is excited.

“When I thought about the approach for this series, my goal was to dive into the personal aspect of these six NFL prospects: how they’re wired, what makes them tick, and the personal challenges that they’ve had to deal with as an athlete.” said Herbstreit. “So each conversation is all encompassing; about trying to get to know them from the very beginning, as early as we could go back, all the way to where they are now, on the cusp of their lives changing.”

The sports world is excited to see it, too.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Steve Young, along with former NFL star Eddie George, will be making appearances in the episodes.

The series begins on April 17.