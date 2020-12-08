What Everyone’s Saying About Kirk Herbstreit Following Today’s News

Kirk Herbstreit is now trending on social media following today’s news about the Ohio State vs. Michigan game.

Michigan’s football program announced on Tuesday afternoon that The Game has officially been canceled.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

A week ago, Herbstreit predicted this would happen.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst said during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he felt the Wolverines would back out of their game against Ohio State, “waving the white flag.”

Herbstreit faced heavy criticism for his comments – and he later apologized – but he ended up being right, in a sense. Michigan will not play Ohio State this weekend.

Ohio State is now sitting at 5-0, one game short of the Big Ten’s requirement to make the conference championship game.

Will the Big Ten change their rules for the Buckeyes?