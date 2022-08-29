Kirk Herbstreit Opens Up About His Scary Health Situation

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a recent feature in the Los Angeles Times, ESPN college football voice Kirk Herbstreit revealed he had a bit of a health scare this offseason.

The "College GameDay" analyst said that it started with what he thought was a calf pull, which eventually turned into pain in his chest and shortness of breath. It's then that he knew he had to see someone:

'Your heart arteries are crystal clear, look great,' Herbstreit recalls the doctor saying. 'But, you’re not going to believe this: You have clots in your lungs.' Herbstreit went back home to Cincinnati and had a scan of his right calf. More clots. 'Somehow they got into my bloodstream, went through my heart and into my lungs,' Herbstreit says. 'Once it got into the lungs, it’s like a dead end. They’re in your lungs, but they go through your heart. That’s where people die. … And so I was just like, ‘Damn.’

Herbstreit's recovery process is part of why he chose to sit out ESPN's NFL draft coverage.

Now as he prepares for a busy season of football between his "GameDay" responsibilities and his new role with Amazon's "Thursday Night" broadcast, the former Ohio State QB says he has a clean bill of health.

