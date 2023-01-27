Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.

When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.

Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final score of 38-7. Even though Nick Sirianni's squad looks unstoppable at the moment, Herbstreit believes the 49ers will pull off the upset.

Herbstreit is rolling with the 49ers because he has faith in their defense and coaching staff.

"I'm not saying it's going to be pretty," Herbstreit said. "Obviously, [when] you go to Philly for an NFC Championship Game, if you win, it's not going to be pretty. But I believe in this defense, I believe in Brock Purdy, and I especially believe in Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans. I just think this team is destined to get to the Super Bowl."

The 49ers will need their defense to slow down Jalen Hurts if they're going to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will also play a pivotal role in Sunday's game. He was under constant pressure in the Divisional Round.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Eagles game is at 3 p.m. ET.