Kirk Herbstreit Has Prediction For Future Of College Football: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The college football landscape is changing on the daily. Kirk Herbstreit doesn't anticipate that slowing down anytime soon.

The Name, Image and Likeness ruling has opened up a world of opportunities for student-athletes. Herbstreit thinks it will eventually go one step further.

In an interview with Pat McAfee, Herbstreit said he thinks student-athletes will eventually try and get a share of television money.

"I think eventually the players will have a union or somebody representing them & they'll say give us a share of the television money," he said.

It's probably only a matter of time; Kirk Herbstreit is simply ahead of the pack on this one.

"Anybody that has a problem with these players making money needs to be just as upset about the coaches getting millions per year. If players are "students first" just imagine how much better their experience could be with $5 million invested into the students ," a fan said.



"If you ever think the players salaries are the problem, you should see the cut of profit the #executives are making," one fan tweeted.

Herbstreit has a point. It's about time college athletes get a cut of the television money universities and the NCAA are profiting off of them.

What do you think about Herbstreit's idea?