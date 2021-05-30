Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The Crowd At The Indy 500

Sporting events have gradually been ramping up crowd capacity over the last few weeks, allowing arenas, stadiums and racetracks to return to normal. On Sunday, 135,000 reported fans streamed into Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual Indianapolis 500.

The crowd at the iconic racetrack was electric as Helio Castroneves made history by becoming just the fourth person to win the Indianapolis 500 four times. The 46-year-old driver hadn’t won “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2009 and was able to do so in front of a raucous group of fans.

Among those locked into the race on Sunday was Kirk Herbstreit. The ESPN analyst clearly enjoyed what happened on the track but sounded like he was more excited about the environment in Indianapolis.

He compared Castroneves’ victory on Sunday to Phil Mickelson’s at the PGA Championship last weekend. In both instances, fans played an integral part in the story of the event.

“Nothing like live sports. Phil couple weeks ago at the PGA. Indy 500 with 140,000 fans cheering on Helio Castroneves win his 4th championship. Drama. Emotion. Unpredictability. So good to have fans back taking it all in!!” Herbstreit tweeted on Sunday.

The crowd at the Indy 500 on Sunday was also significant for another reason. With at least 135,000 fans present, Indianapolis Motor Speedway played host to the largest group of spectators since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Like Herbstreit said, live sports are simply more enjoyable to watch when a crowd is present. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see other leagues welcome more fans back safely to create some electric atmospheres in the coming weeks.