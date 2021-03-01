Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To ESPN’s Decision On Rece Davis

ESPN announced some important College GameDay news on Monday morning.

The network has agreed to a longterm contract extension with the show’s host, Rece Davis. The veteran ESPN host is in his seventh year hosting the prestigious program and the contract extension will reportedly take him through Year 10.

“I believe I have the best job in sports television, but when you’ve been doing anything for a while there comes a period of evaluation, I guess, to see whether there are things you would like to pursue,” Davis told the Associated Press. “And for me I still very much wanted to host ‘College GameDay’ and to still have the opportunity to host some significant events along with that from time to time. Fortunately for me our place was able to provide all of those things.”

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is excited by the news.

“Congratulations RD!!!” he tweeted. “So well deserved my man. Hope to be working along your side for years to come. Great news for ESPN and all the projects you’ll be a part of-congrats buddy!!”

ESPN’s College GameDay is among the best shows in television and the crew’s chemistry is a major reason why.

Congrats to Rece on his extension.