Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Matt Campbell’s Admission On Future

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is one of the hottest coaches in the college game — and with his collegiate success came some serious interest from multiple NFL franchises this offseason.

The sixth-year Cyclones head coach was reportedly courted by the Detroit Lions and New York Jets. Bombshell reports from CBS insider Dennis Dodd claimed that Campbell even turned down a $68.5 million offer from the Lions (sources within the organization later disputed that fact).

Despite heavy interest from multiple attractive landing spots this offseason, Campbell is heading back to Ames for another season with his Cyclones squad.

During the first day of Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, the loyal head coach gave his reasoning for staying with Iowa State.

“I didn’t get into this profession to be somebody. I got into this profession to do something,” Campbell said, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

ESPN college football insider Kirk Herbstreit seemed to love this response, taking to Twitter with a message of his own.

“How great is this guy?!?!?” he wrote.

How great is this guy?!?!? https://t.co/sdCfeAUbbS — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) July 14, 2021

Campbell isn’t just rocking with the Cyclones this coming year.

The Iowa State program announced his longterm contract extension back in February. Locked in through the 2028 season, Campbell is set to make $4 million per year for the remainder of his contract. The deal also includes a bonus of $3 million for “staff salary enhancements” over the next three seasons as well as performance based incentives.

The Cyclones are coming off Campbell’s best season yet in 2020, notching a 9-3 record en route to a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oregon to close out the year.