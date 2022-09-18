Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To App State's Incredible Hail Mary

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit was in Boone, North Carolina for today's featured College GameDay matchup between App State and Troy.

The Mountaineers earned the right to host this weekend's GameDay after a massive upset win over No. 6 Texas A&M last weekend.

App State delivered with yet another thrilling finish this evening — taking down Troy on an incredible last-second Hail Mary.

"What a moment!! What a day! Congratulations @AppState_FB," Herbstreit wrote on Twitter.

Herbstreit had high expectations for today's College GameDay matchup.

“We expect one of the greatest scenes for College GameDay, maybe ever," he said before today's show. "These shows where you’re off the beaten path, JMU, North Dakota State, they’re memorable. We are excited for this trip, to celebrate this program, who just beat Texas A&M. They scored 40 points in a fourth quarter against North Carolina in a narrow defeat."

“It’s about celebrating teams like Appalachian State,” he added. “So we’re going to have a lot of fun, 3 hours, College GameDay. I can’t even imagine, sea of humanity, take it in now, you see a little bit of grass there.”

App State fans brought the energy, and the football team brought the thrilling finish.