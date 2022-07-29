Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Death Of Former Ohio State Star

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Ohio State football family mourned the loss of a former Buckeyes star.

William White, a former Ohio State defensive back who was drafted by the Detroit Lions, passed away following his battle with ALS. He was 56 years old.

After learning of his passing, former Ohio State athletes posted tributes for White and prayers for his family on social media. Among them was former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit.

Although they never played together, Herbie said he went on to know his family quite well.

"When I heard about his diagnosis years ago I was in shock," Herbstreit said. "He fought it like you’d expect, with uncommon valor. Known his family for many years-my thoughts and prayers to Nikol, their children, and the rest of the White family. So sorry for your loss."

Former Ohio State star Chris Spielman, who played with White at Ohio State and in Detroit, remembered his longtime friend as well.

"I loved William," he said. "We shared experiences of joy and sorrow on and off the field. He was and always will be my brother. I am forever grateful for the special moment last year when he was able to be by my side during the Pride of the Lions ceremony at Ford Field. I can't wait to see him against when he will be free from ALS. May God's peace rest upon his family."

Our thoughts are with the White family.