Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Star

The NFL world lost a good one on Wednesday morning.

Franco Harris, who was the architect behind the "Immaculate Reception" and one of the best running backs in NFL history, passed away unexpectedly. He was 72 years old.

He was set to be recognized on Saturday night during halftime of the Raiders-Steelers game since it's about to be the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit was one of several media members who saw the awful news on Wednesday morning and posted a heartfelt tweet about who Harris was as a person.

"Just saw the news that Franco Harris has passed away. One of the true greats from my childhood and one of the pillars of those dominant Steelers teams. Had the privilege to meet Franco a few times and was taken back on how humble and kind he was each time. True gentleman. RIP," Herbstreit tweeted.

Harris won four Super Bowls and made nine Pro Bowls during his 13 seasons in the league. He was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Our thoughts are with Harris' loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace.