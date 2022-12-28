Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Duke's Impressive Bowl Win

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils capped off their 2022 season with a Military Bowl win over the UFC Knights.

This 30-13 win gave ACC Coach of the Year Mike Elko the ninth victory of his first season as head coach of the program.

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter to congratulate Elko and his Duke squad.

"Incredible effort by @DukeFOOTBALL this year!! Mike Elko is his 1st year- ACC coach of the year and now 9 wins!! Look out for the Dukies in 2023! Congrats fellas!!" he wrote.

In 2021, the Blue Devils failed to notch a single ACC victory en route to a 3-9 record. At the end of that disastrous season, Duke and longtime head coach David Cutcliffe agree to part ways.

Elko, who was hired prior to the 2022 season, completely turned the program on its head this year. No other first-year head coach in program history has brought the team nine wins in Year 1.

This 9-4 season marks Duke's best campaign in eight years. The program seems to be in good hands with Elko at the helm.