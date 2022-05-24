Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Elementary School Shooting In Texas

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

People around the world received heartbreaking news this Tuesday regarding Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It's been announced that 14 students and one teacher were killed in a shooting.

The suspected shooter, meanwhile, was reportedly fatally wounded.

Shortly after this news went public, several media members and athletes went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this shooting.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was understandably frustrated by Tuesday's news.

"I just don’t understand how many times we need to see these horrific scenes until lawmakers decide enough is enough," Herbstreit wrote on Twitter. "If people make threats to others or on social media there needs to be awareness! We can’t allow these senseless shootings to continue-Absolutely heartbreaking."

Herbstreit is certainly not the only person who feels this way. NBA star LeBron James also commented on this shooting.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX," James tweeted. "Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously 'AT SCHOOL' where it's suppose to be the safest."

Our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School.