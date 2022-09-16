Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To First Prime Video Game With Al Michaels

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last night, veteran broadcasters Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels teamed up in the booth for the first Amazon Prime broadcast of Thursday Night Football.

After the game, Herbstreit took to Twitter to share his reaction to the inaugural broadcast.

"What an incredible experience tonight-calling my 1st game w/Al on @NFLonPrime at a sold out Arrowhead w/ the @Chiefs & the @chargers battling for 60 minutes-Awesome game! In the air now headed to @CollegeGameDay at ⁦@AppState_FB Can’t wait!" he wrote.

Herbstreit and Michaels got to cover an excellent game at Arrowhead Stadium. In a contest full of lead changes and momentum shifts, the Kansas City Chiefs took down the visiting Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.

Herbstreit signed with the Amazon Prime team back in March. Despite his new NFL gig, the longtime broadcaster got to retain his job as lead analyst for ESPN's College GameDay.

Herbstreit and the GameDay crew will broadcast live from Boone, North Carolina for Saturday's featured game between App State and Troy.