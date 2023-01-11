Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To His Crazy 2022 Season Schedule

What a past four months its been for ESPN/Amazon's Kirk Herbstreit.

Since taking over Thursday Night Football duties on top of his usual "College GameDay" appearances, Herbie worked 16 shows, 18 college football games and 15 NFL games across 36 different cities.

"It's been an unbelievable run," Herbstreit said of his 49 assignments. "#Grateful."

Others reacted to Herbstreit's impressive workload on Twitter.

"Legend," said Pat McAfee.

"Rest that voice!" Matt Miller replied.

"Take a vacation you’ve earned it Sir."

"And every one done with grace, humor, and integrity. I'm so proud that our young people have your example!" a viewer said.

"Absolute Legend," commented Andrew Whitworth.

"Nobody works as hard or as thoughtful as Kirk," another tweeted. "Inspiring to watch, no one loves ball more."

"Kirk is phenomenal at what he does."

Shoutout to Kirk on another tremendous football season.