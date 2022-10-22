Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today.

A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon game against UCLA. Thousands were waiting for the College GameDay crew as early as 4:30 a.m. local time.

Herbstreit loved it and made it known on Twitter as soon as he took the stage:

"Wow!!! EUGENE, OREGON IS AMAZING!!! We are live for @CollegeGameDay. Crowd is ridiculous!!!" Herbstreit wrote.

Fans in the comments agreed and pondered just how dedicated the Oregon fans were to showing up for GameDay that early.

"… at 6:00 am. Willing to bet that student crowd pulled an ALL-NIGHTER," one user replied.

"Ducks turn out, even when it’s raining! Have fun and we’ll done Ducks! You made this alum and Mama Duck so proud!" wrote another.

"#Autzen bout to make a biiig difference today!! This crowd is already nuts and it’s 6:34! #GoDucks" a third fan wrote.

This is one of the biggest games Oregon has had at home in several years. You'd better believe that all 54,000 seats plus the standing room seats are going to be completely filled.

Does Oregon have the best atmosphere in college football?