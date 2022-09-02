Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible Thursday Night College Football Games

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It isn't even Saturday yet but Week 1 of the 2022 college football season has already lived up to expectations and exceeded them - and Kirk Herbstreit couldn't be happier.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Herbstreit praised the two big Thursday night games - the Backyard Brawl and the Penn State-Purdue game. He said that between the high stakes and the great finishes, it reminded everyone why the sport is so special.

"2 incredible games and atmospheres last night in CFB. Both with big stakes and both coming down to the final minutes. A quick reminder of why we all love this sport so much. It allows delivers on the field. Can’t wait for the next 4 days! Happy Week 1 to everyone!!"

Tons of people seem to agree with Herbie here. His post has over 3,200 likes and 100 retweets in just a few hours.

The Thursday night college football games really lived up to the billing and more. Two games that many people thought could wind up being blowouts turned out to be downright bonkers and were both decided in the final few minutes of the game.

For the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, a lead-taking pick-six in the final few minutes followed by a controversial incompletion at the goalline turned that Pitt win into an instant classic.

Over in the Big Ten, a big back-and-forth game between Purdue and Penn State also went down to the wire after a bunch of lead changes.

Football season is back and as good as ever!