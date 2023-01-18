Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Joe Burrow's Playoff Performance

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals got their fourth playoff win of the Joe Burrow era on Sunday, knocking off the rival Baltimore Ravens to advance to the AFC Divisional Round. For ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, the win was particularly special.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit praised Burrow for his energy and confidence and believes it's rubbing off on the rest of the fanbase. He said that the city of Cincinnati firmly believes that they can win any game as long as Burrow is playing.

"Joe Burrow's energy and confidence has changed everything for the Bengals... all of Cincinnati believes they can win every game they're in," Herbstreit said.

The numbers certainly bear that out as well. Over the last two seasons the Bengals have only lost two games by more than one score.

Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals in their best position since the 1970s and 1980s, when they were a force to be reckoned with and often in Super Bowl contention.

Burrow is only three years into his career and already has a Super Bowl appearance to his name. Bengals legends like Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason didn't reach those milestones until midway through their respective careers.

The Bengals appear poised to be a force to be reckoned with in the NFL for the entirety of Burrow's career.

Is there anyone in the NFL that the Bengals can't beat?