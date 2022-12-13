Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away last night after complications from a heart condition. He was just 61 years old.

Leach suffered a massive heart attack this past weekend and had to be taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition until he passed.

After news of his death became public, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit tweeted his reaction and is devastated that Leach is gone.

"Praying for Mike’s family, friends, and the folks closest to him. Such a sad day," Herbstreit tweeted.

Leach was the head coach at Mississippi State for the last three seasons and had 21 years of head-coaching experience. During that time, he amassed a 158-107 overall record and also won eight bowl games.

He was also a national treasure off the field as he was known for his hilarious post-game interviews and for being an outstanding person.

Our thoughts are with Leach's loved ones. May he rest in peace.