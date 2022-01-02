Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Win

Kirk Herbstreit was proud of his alma mater after adding another memorable chapter in the history of the Rose Bowl. The ESPN “College GameDay” analyst was in the booth to see Ohio State overcome an early 14-point deficit behind some video game-like performances from Jaxon Smith-Njigba and C.J. Stroud.

Thank you [Rose Bowl] for another special chapter,” Herbstreit tweeted. “Congratulations to [Ohio State] on so many levels. What incredible resolve down 14-0 against a very good Utah team.”

“LEGENDARY performances by [C.J. Stroud] & [Jaxon Smith-Njigba],” Herbstreit continued. “Just an epic scene and battle on the field. Memorable day!”

It took them a while to get going. But eventually Ryan Day’s team gained its stride against the Utes.

While Ohio State was certainly undermanned, they were able to stay in the game off the backs of some monster production by their young QB-WR tandem. Freshman signal-caller C.J. Stroud threw for 573 yards and six touchdowns in the 48-45 win.

But the story of the day was Smith-Njigba. Ohio State’s sophomore wideout shattered school and bowl records with a 15-catch, 347-yard performance. Which also included three scores (which could’ve been four).

The “Granddaddy of Them All” certainly didn’t disappoint Herbstreit or the rest of the Ohio State faithful. Or the college football world for that matter. Outside of Utah of course.