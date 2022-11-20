Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The Hendon Hooker Injury News

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 08: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers warms up before a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

An historic season for quarterback Hendon Hooker ended on the lowest possible notes with the Tennessee quarterback suffering a torn ACL against South Carolina. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is hoping to offer some support.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Herbstreit said that he's going to look back fondly on Hooker's 2022 season. He declared that Hooker's "setback will lead to an even better comeback" and wished him luck on his recovery.

"I’ll never forget the yr @henhook2 had in 2022. Led an explosive offense & did it w/ class- This setback will lead to an even better comeback- Best of luck w/ your surgery & rehab to return even stronger-Thank you for all you did for CFB-really enjoyed following your journey!" Herbstreit wrote.

Fans in the comments agree with the sentiment. They're all acknowledging that Hooker is a legend in Knoxville:

"It just sucks. But I agree. Watch what happens. He doesn’t know adversity for long. He shall rise above. He has great, supportive parents & will be GREAT!" one fan replied.

"He and his teammates made Rocky Top glow. The VOLS will play with all their heart to make him smile," wrote another.

"Will be forever remember as a @Vol_Football legend. @KirkHerbstreit said it best," a third wrote.

Hooker finishes his career as a top 10 quarterback in Vols history. His single-season and career passing marks all rank in the top 10.

Now he has to recover before getting his professional career underway.