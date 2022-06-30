Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Thursday's Major College Football News

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN attends the Party At The Playoff at The GlassHouse on January 5, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for ESPN)

The college football we once knew and loved is changing in a hurry. Like it or not, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit doesn't think the changes are done just yet.

Two major Pac-12 and West Coast brands, USC and UCLA, are leaving the conference for the Big Ten, according to multiple reports.

The move is bound to have an even bigger ripple effect than when Texas and Oklahoma announced they're leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Why? The dam has been broken, and more moves are likely on the way.

Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Thursday's major college football news during Thursday afternoon's edition of SportsCenter.

“I think OU and Texas were the first dominoes and now USC and UCLA are the next dominoes,” Kirk Herbstreit said, as transcribed by On3. “And I don’t think we’re done. I think what Heather [Dinich] is saying is just the reality of our world. We don’t have to agree with it, we can jump up and down if we’re traditionalists. What in the heck’s going on with OU and Texas in the SEC, and now USC and UCLA in the Big Ten? Keep your seatbelt on because they’re not done. … It’s very, very hard for the ACC, the Big 12 and the Pac-12 to compete with the big two.

“And honestly, I think that’s our future. I haven’t spoken with anybody, but I think that’s where this thing, when the dust settles, that’s where we’re going to be. With about 50-55 teams, half of them in the Big Ten, half of them in the SEC. If we’re simplifying it, think AFC, NFC in the NFL. Saturdays, you’re going to have three divisions: West, Middle and East or South, and that’s what it’s going to be. I think there’s going to be some very tough decisions because [it’s] going to keep out a lot of teams that want to be a part of this future and they’re not going to be invited. So it’s going to be more of the haves or the have nots in college athletics.”

Buckle up, college football fans. More changes could be on the way.

The Big Ten will likely make a run after other major West Coast programs like Oregon and maybe even Washington.

Who knows? Maybe the SEC will get involved again.