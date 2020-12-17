Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Tom Rinaldi Leaving ESPN

ESPN’s College GameDay has suffered a tough personnel loss.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, veteran reporter Tom Rinaldi is leaving ESPN for Fox Sports.

Rinaldi, who’s been with ESPN since 2002, is best known for his heart-wrenching feature stories on the network’s college football pregame show.

Marchand broke the news of Rinaldi’s departure on Wednesday evening. Rinaldi is leaving for Fox Sports, where he’ll be a part of the network’s big-game coverage.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit reacted to the Rinaldi news on Wednesday evening. The two have worked together for years on GameDay.

“I have ALWAYS appreciated Tom’s talents & abilities. Love his story telling & care that he gives to each project. But the best thing about Tommy is he’s a GREAT teammate w/ an unbelievable soul. Tom we love you-we appreciate you-and we are happy for you-You’ll be missed greatly!” the longtime College GameDay analyst tweeted.

Rinaldi will be missed at ESPN, but sports fans won’t have to work very hard to find him.

According to Marchand, Rinaldi is expected to be on the air at Fox “from the Super Bowl to the World Series to the World Cup and college football, according to sources.”