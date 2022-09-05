Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Wild Florida State vs. LSU Ending

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Florida State-LSU game had a little bit of everything on Sunday night.

It had some great plays on offense, defense, and especially special teams towards the end of the game.

The game looked to be over in the final couple of minutes before LSU drove 99 yards to get score the game-tying touchdown, or so it thought. The Tigers made it 24-23 as time expired but had their extra point blocked and lost.

This sent shockwaves throughout the college football community since everyone thought this game was going to overtime. Even College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit was stunned by what happened.

"After an unimaginable TD drive with no time left. The only thing left… 'the formality' extra point to tie it. Then this….Feel awful for LSU and BK but what a win for the Noles. Another reminder…College Football - you never know what’s coming next!'"

The Seminoles got to 2-0 after blocking that PAT try, while the Tigers lost in Brian Kelly's debut as head coach.

This game is another example of just how great college football is.