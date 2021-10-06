Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Michigan

After an incredibly disappointing year in 2020, it appears the Michigan football program have made their return to college football prominence. Extending their unbeaten record to a perfect 5-0 with a 38-17 road win over Wisconsin this past weekend, the Wolverines have snuck their way into the AP top 10 at No. 9.

With this undeniable early-season success, the Big Ten powerhouse have grasped the attention of the college football world — including that of longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

During Monday’s episode of the ESPN College Football Podcast, Herbstreit said the Wolverines have a certain level of “swagger” and “confidence” that sets them apart this year.

Because of this, the college football analyst is thrilled for another Big Ten matchup between Michigan and Nebraska this weekend.

“Michigan, I can’t wait to see Michigan go to Nebraska,” Herbstreit said, per 247Sports. “They put a, sent a loud message with an impressive win against Wisconsin. How about them — end of the third quarter, Jump Around. Michigan’s right there. They probably built the entire week around, ‘When they go to Jump Around, we’re jumping with ’em. Let’s go. We’re doing this.’

“I mean, they got into a little bit of swagger, confidence… It’s fun to see that they’re 5-0.”

While Michigan may feel like the overwhelming favorites in this conference matchup, Herbstreit believes the Cornhuskers may have some fight in them on Saturday.

“And right now, they’re going to go to Nebraska. And you can say, ‘Oh, Nebraska and Scott Frost, they’re not any good.’ Careful. That’s a team that I think’s found an identity,” he said. “That’s a tricky game for Michigan, but I look forward to seeing how they’ll play. I think they sent a message.”

The Cornhuskers are 3-3 on the season and 1-3 in conference play, but they’re coming off an impressive 56-7 win over the Northwester Wildcats at home. If they can continue that solid play into Saturday’s top-10 matchup, they may be able to give the Wolverines a run for their money.