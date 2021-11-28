Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New College Football Top 6

New rankings are in from ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.
The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six following a very eventful rivalry Saturday.
On Saturday, Michigan upset Ohio State for the first time in a decade, Alabama narrowly escaped Auburn in the Iron Bowl and Oklahoma State topped Oklahoma at Bedlam, among other games.
Herbstreit has since updated his College Football Playoff top four plus two.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma State
- Notre Dame
My top 4 after WEEK 13
1-@GeorgiaFootball
2-@UMichFootball
3-@AlabamaFTBL
4-@GoBearcatsFB
Next 2@CowboyFB @NDFootball
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 28, 2021
Ohio State, of course, is absent from Herbstreit’s rankings. The Buckeyes were No. 2 last week, but they fell out after losing to Michigan at the Big House.
The new College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released on Tuesday night.