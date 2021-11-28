The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New College Football Top 6

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the set.CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New rankings are in from ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six following a very eventful rivalry Saturday.

On Saturday, Michigan upset Ohio State for the first time in a decade, Alabama narrowly escaped Auburn in the Iron Bowl and Oklahoma State topped Oklahoma at Bedlam, among other games.

Herbstreit has since updated his College Football Playoff top four plus two.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame

Ohio State, of course, is absent from Herbstreit’s rankings. The Buckeyes were No. 2 last week, but they fell out after losing to Michigan at the Big House.

The new College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released on Tuesday night.

