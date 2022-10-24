Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon.

Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend.

Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a female Tennessee fan after Tennessee upset Alabama last weekend.

Herbstreit responded to the criticism on Sunday and confirmed that he didn't make a comment about it at all.

"Or in related news, I didn’t make a comment about it at all. I did analyze his play during the game. But didn’t comment on any of what you’re describing. But who needs facts?"

Burton was in the lineup when Alabama took down Mississippi State on Oct. 22.

Even though it's in the past, it's something that Herbstreit will likely address on Oct. 29 when College Gameday heads to Jackson State.